Local author discusses her latest publication

Catnip of Life Author 4pm Interview
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sharla Lee stopped by NewsChannel 7 to discuss her newest book Catnip of Life. The book is a collection of poems.

To learn more about the meaning of the book you can go to Sharala’s website. To purchase the Amazon #1 Best Seller click here.

Sharla will be hosting two book signings in Panama City. The first one will be held on May 12th at Somethins Cookin, on 11th Street in Panama City. Her second book signing will be on May 25 at The Press off Harrison Avenue in Downtown Panama City.

