Lullwater Lake Basin Outfall public meeting underway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is hosting a Lullwater Lake Basin Outfall Public Information Meeting Wednesday April 26 at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to make sure residents are informed of the details surrounding the Front Beach Road Offshore Outfall Project which will combine two existing outfalls, replace existing beachfront stormwater outfalls and improve surface drainage.

Panama City Beach Director of Communications Debbie Ingram says the beautification project serves several purposes.

“This will take two of them the Lullwater outfall and the Calypso outfall and bury it so it will no longer be that unsightly area at the beach so it will be underwater and go out into the Gulf where it already flows.”

The stormwater runoff with be directed nearly 1,500 feet into the Gulf of Mexico. Officials say once completed the project will be first offshore outfall in the Gulf.

“There are so many good things about the outfall aside from the aesthetic of moving the unsightly trench that you see into the gulf,” said Ingram. “It’s going to help with beach erosion it’s going to help with upland flooding.”

But not every city leader in onboard with the plan. Mary Coburn is a Panama City Beach council member. She says more research needs to be done.

“I think it’s bad for the environment and we don’t understand the full potential of this project at this point in time,” said Coburn. “Just the construction alone can have devastating effects on our nesting birds and turtles not to mention the disruption of the fish that people are currently catching off the pier.”

The information meeting which will take place at the Lyndell Conference Center at 423 Lyndell Lane will be led by project engineers who will be able to answer any questions in regard to the project.

Officials say construction timelines are dependent upon permitting and the release of grant funding. Design plans are currently 95% complete, however, environmental permitting can take up to a year.

At this time, the project is expected to cost more than $41.3 million. The city has received a $21 million grant from the state and has applied for two other grants including one for $3 million from the Department of Economic Opportunity and a $10 million grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.