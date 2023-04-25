Massive fire in River Camps community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A massive multi-unit commercial building fire in the River Camps community is under investigation. The buildings serve as a clubhouse with amenities for the residential community, which is located off of Highway 388.

The buildings were not occupied at the time, and there are no injuries, according to Bay County Emergency Services.

Fire rescue crews from the West End, Southport, and Sand Hills stations, as well as the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue responded.

Motorists may see smoky conditions in the area.

