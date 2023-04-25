Missing boaters found alive

U.S. Coastguard Boat
U.S. Coastguard Boat(U.S. Coastguard)
By Jessica Foster and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The two missing boaters have been found, according to Officer Justin Irwin with the Coast Guard Station in Panama City.

According to officials, the two were found in a life raft. Their medical condition is unknown at this time, but they are alive.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boat with two people onboard.

Chief Tom Simonds from U.S. Coast Guard Panama City said they received a report of a boat taking on water on Monday near Port St. Joe and St. Joseph’s Island. Officials say radio and cell communications were lost as the 59-foot boat was coming back into port.

The Coast Guard, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife, have been searching since Monday night. They are conducting water searches, as well as shoreline searches. They also had crews searching by aircraft Monday evening, but there has been no sign of the missing boat.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

