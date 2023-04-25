Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with clouds gradually decreasing over NWFL. Lows will fall into the 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Winds will be NE at 5 mph tonight. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph and shift to the South at 5-10 mph in the afternoon near the coast. As we head into Wednesday we could see a few showers along the seabreeze in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday to 70%. By the weekend we will see the sun return and the humidity decrease.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.