“No Ordinary Joe” scholarship winners announced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The top winners for local scholarships have been announced.

Recipients of the 2023 “No Ordinary Joe” will receive a $10,000 scholarship from the St. Joe Community Foundation, the Bay Education Foundation, and the Walton Education Foundation. These awards are in addition to the $3,000 previously given to 15 students. The two top award winners will in turn be given a total of a $13,000 scholarship.

Each of the 15 students also were given a new laptop donated by Global IT, Reliable Copy, and The St. Joe Company.

Dominick Ian Augusto of Palm Bay Preparatory Academy and Margaret Wallace of South Walton High School were announced as the top winners.

Dominick will be honored at the Bay District School meeting on Tuesday, and Margaret will be honored on May 2nd at the Walton County School District Meeting.

The $3,000 scholarship recipients are as follows in Bay District Schools:

Rachael Murphy McFatter, Arnold High School

Jordan Sikes, Bay High School

Veronika “Roni” Wiggins, Deane Bozeman School

Grant Matthew Seymour, Mosley High School

Dontevious “Malik” Telfair, New Horizons Learning Center

Han-Anh Vu, North Bay Haven Charter Academy

Dominick Ian Augusto, Palm Bay Preparatory Academy

Jeremiah Dawson, Rutherford High School

The $3,000 scholarship recipients are as follows in Walton County School District:

Dixie Geralds, Walton Academy Charter School

Kaylee Campbell, Walton High School

Morrigan Lee Burnham, Freeport High School

Ellie Wilder, Paxton School

Margaret Wallace, South Walton High School

Mia Tobin Xue Rhodes, Seacoast Collegiate High School

Nicholas Petrino, The WISE Center

