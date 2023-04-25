Okaloosa County students look towards their futures

By Claire Jones
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of students gathered at the Crestview Community Center Tuesday to acknowledge what they have learned, and how they are going to use that knowledge in the next step of their lives.

The Okaloosa School District and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department hosted the fourth annual Career and College Signing Day.

The event is an opportunity for high school students in CTE in the district to recognize the steps they have taken and think about their futures. District representatives said whether the students decide to pursue secondary education, or go straight into the workforce, they have learned necessary skills they can use in the next phase of their lives.

We’re told 235 students attended the signing. Each student reportedly signed a letter of intention.

Event representatives said multiple of their partners were in attendance, including representatives from the military, Northwest Florida State College, and HCA Florida Hospital.

