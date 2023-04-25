Parents Against Predators Workshop

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools, the Panama City Beach Police Department, and CPAR have teamed up to host the Parents Against Predators Workshops in May.

PCB Police Chief J.R. Talamantez will be explaining how parents can protect their children from online predators.

NewsChannel 7 is told there will be another workshop for children in grades 6-12 to explain how they can keep themselves safe.

School officials ask you not to bring primary-age children to the workshop as some of the items discussed are graphic.

The first workshop will be on Tuesday, May 2 at Mosley High School from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The second workshop will be on Thursday, May 4 at Arnold High School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CPAR will be providing a free dinner for those who come at 5:30 and the workshop will start around 6:00 according to BDS.

