Putting the Pieces Together event being held downtown for National Autism Acceptance Month

Downtown Putting the Pieces Together 4 p.m. Interview
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Square Pegs Learning Center is bringing together downtown businesses and the community for the Putting the Pieces Together event on Saturday, April 29th.

Officials at the center tell NewsChannel 7 that it is a non-profit private school for students diagnosed with Autism or other disabilities who may benefit from a non-traditional learning environment.

Square Pegs Learning Center said this weekend’s event is working towards bringing more awareness to the aspects of autism. At the event, there will be resources available for families, testimonies from individuals, and a fun scavenger hunt spread across multiple businesses.

The businesses participating include:

  • The Little Mustard Seed
  • House of Henry
  • Millie’s
  • Pyramid
  • DanceLife Studio
  • Main Street Antiques
  • Jute & Palm
  • Lazer-It Printing & Engraving
  • Southern Skin & Electeology
  • Ocean Oriental

NewsChannel 7 is told the Arc of the Bay will also be at the event to speak to families and give out information about their services as well.

The event is being held in downtown Panama City and will start at 10 a.m. and wrap up around 2 p.m.

