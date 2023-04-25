Statewide legal group for children to get new Freeport office

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A statewide organization that represents abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Florida is set to soon be getting a new office in Freeport.

On Tuesday, Walton County Commissioners voted to approve $60,000 to go towards a new office for the local Guardian Ad Litem circuit.

The money will reportedly come from the county’s budget surplus, and some funds raised from the county equipment auction.

Guardian Ad Litem circuit director Bryan Carter said at Tuesday’s meeting that there is an increasing number of children in the panhandle that need their help.

”This is a desperate need for our office and will greatly help us- not only with the current number of children we’re representing now,” Carter said. “Throughout our circuit, it’s more than 1,400 children, and I’m sorry to say there’s a large percentage, like I mentioned, here in Walton County that desperately need us.”

The fund will reportedly go towards renovating a space in the Freeport business complex for the new office.

