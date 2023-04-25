Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft

Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding, the out-of-county warrant from Okaloosa, and driving without a license.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A report of a reckless driver ended in a theft arrest, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies say a gray Chevy Silverado truck was reported driving very recklessly south on U.S. 331 S.

When a unit located the truck matching the description, they attempted to pull the driver over in Freeport on Waterside Road.

Officials say the truck then attempted to drive off to a dead end, drove behind homes and through yards, popping out on Bayou Circle, then onto Mallet Bayou Road running through a culvert before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Deputies identified the driver as 20-year-old Josh Horak, who reportedly had an active warrant from Okaloosa County for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Once the truck was searched, WCSO allegedly found almost 4 grams of meth inside, and the truck was confirmed stolen out of Okaloosa County.

Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding, the out-of-county warrant from Okaloosa, and driving without a license.

He was given a $10,000 bond and is still in jail at this time.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle after hitting and...
FHP: Searching for car and driver after hitting, killing pedestrian

Latest News

A search is underway by the US Coast Guard.
Coast Guard searching for missing boaters
Recipients of the 2023 “No Ordinary Joe” will receive a $10,000 scholarship from the St. Joe...
“No Ordinary Joe” scholarship winners announced
The amenity buildings in the River Camps community went up in flames overnight. An...
River Camps Fires
Florida State University STEM school update