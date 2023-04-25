Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Authorities said they received a report about a single vessel boating accident on the...
One dead after boating accident in Jackson County
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle after hitting and...
FHP: Searching for car and driver after hitting, killing pedestrian

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
6 men, 3 women chosen as jurors in rape suit against Trump
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Standoff endures over Montana transgender Democrat’s remarks
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg were charged in connection to the stabbing death of a...
Officials: 3 arrested after 22-year-old stabbed to death at rental cabin