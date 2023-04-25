Walton County dedicates week for Hurricane Preparedness

It's almost that time of year again: hurricane season. That's why Walton County Commissioners voted to dedicate a hurricane preparedness week in the county.
By Claire Jones
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane season is swiftly approaching, and local officials are trying to get the public ready.

Tuesday, Walton County Commissioners voted to approve dedicating the week of April 30 through May 6 Hurricane Preparedness Week for the county.

It falls in line with National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Walton County Emergency Management Deputy Director Donna Free said it’s important to highlight safety and being prepared on a local level.

”So during the month of April and May, we have some initiatives that we’re going to do to help with bringing the preparedness to the forefront of everybody’s mind again, since hurricane season starts June 1,” Free said. “We’re going to have a series of hurricane preparedness town halls, one in Freeport, one in South Walton and one at the bunker in DeFuniak.”

The town hall meetings will be held on different days:

  • Freeport: May 17th
  • South Walton: May 24th
  • Emergency Operations Center in DeFuniak Springs: May 31st

To learn more about those meetings, or hurricane preparedness, click here.

Better rain chances are in the forecast later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Local first responders will have a safe space to seek refuge when weather disaster strikes.
