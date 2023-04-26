13 year old missing from Chipley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding Mattaleigh May Miller.
She’s described as a 13-year-old female, last seen wearing a baggy white t-shirt, black pants, white high-top shoes and glasses.
She is also suspected to be carrying a multicolored backpack.
Mattaleigh was last seen at her Salem Drive home in Chipley around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-TIPS(8477) or 850-638-6111.
