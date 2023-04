PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a lively new addition to your home, Dozer is your guy.

At just seven weeks old, he’s ready to learn and has a lot of love to give.

Stop by the Bay County Animal Services located at 6401 Bayline Drive in Panama City to learn more about the simple adoption process.

