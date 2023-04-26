Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 25th
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco Softball
Chipola 9 Gulf Coast 2
Juco Baseball
Gulf Coast 7 Northwest Florida 17 F/6
Pensacola 10 Tallahassee 0 F/5
High School Baseball
South Walton 6 Mosley 3
North Bay Haven 2 Port St. Joe 12
Cottondale 2 Holmes 1
Malone 22 Altha 5
Marianna 12 Blountstown 1
Sneads 1 Chipley 11
FSU 1 Franklin 2
Bay 2 Wakulla 12
Enterprise 6 Paxton 1
Poplar Springs 10 Wewahitchka 6
Walton 7 Rutherford 8
Bethlehem 11 Freeport 19
High School Softball
Walton 14 Ponce De Leon 2
Blountstown 10 Vernon 2
Rutherford 8 Poplar Springs 23
Freeport 6 Holmes 7
Port St. Joe 4 Arnold 7
Bay 0 Cottondale 10
Wewahitchka 0 Marianna 12
Franklin 17 Leon 0
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.