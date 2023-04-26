Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 25th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Softball

Chipola 9 Gulf Coast 2

Juco Baseball

Gulf Coast 7 Northwest Florida 17 F/6

Pensacola 10 Tallahassee 0 F/5

High School Baseball

South Walton 6 Mosley 3

North Bay Haven 2 Port St. Joe 12

Cottondale 2 Holmes 1

Malone 22 Altha 5

Marianna 12 Blountstown 1

Sneads 1 Chipley 11

FSU 1 Franklin 2

Bay 2 Wakulla 12

Enterprise 6 Paxton 1

Poplar Springs 10 Wewahitchka 6

Walton 7 Rutherford 8

Bethlehem 11 Freeport 19

High School Softball

Walton 14 Ponce De Leon 2

Blountstown 10 Vernon 2

Rutherford 8 Poplar Springs 23

Freeport 6 Holmes 7

Port St. Joe 4 Arnold 7

Bay 0 Cottondale 10

Wewahitchka 0 Marianna 12

Franklin 17 Leon 0

