BDS officials approve Narcan on school campuses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools Board members have voted in favor of making Narcan available on school grounds.

The drug also known as Naloxone is a life-saving medication which can reverse or reduce the effects of an opioid overdose.

Beginning next school year secondary and post-secondary schools will have access to the drug and qualified employees will be able to administer Narcan in the event of an emergency. Certified employees include sworn law enforcement officers and registered nurses who have completed a comprehensive training program created and approved by the Superintendent of Schools.

Bay District Schools Board Member Steve Moss says the move is all in an effort to save lives.

“We came up with this policy as a district if any of our students or staff face some type of overdose that we have the Narcan available to administer to them,” said Moss. “Hopefully again we never have to use it but there’s a lot of policies we hope to never have to use but it’s nice to have them in case we get faced with those type things.

Should Narcan be administered on school grounds first responders will still be contacted.

“Obviously there’s a lag time for those folks to be showing up, the EMS or whoever it might be, so this hopefully speeds up the process a little bit,” the board member said. “We’ll still call 911 if someone God forbid was to overdose but I think this speeds up the process because it would seem that for the folks time is of the essence when someone has an exposure to this type of drug and so hopefully this might save their lives while the professionals the EMS are in route.”

BDS officials say waiting until next school year to implement the new policy allows time to purchase the Narcan, create a policy and train employees.

