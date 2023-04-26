Celebrating National Pretzel Day in PCB

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Celebrate National Pretzel Day with pretzels in Panama City Beach.

Pretzelmaker is giving away free small orders of pretzel bites on Wednesday, April 26th, to celebrate the day.

Zachary Bear, Area Manager for Pretzelmaker, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in studio to show how to make the perfect pretzel.

Whether you enjoy a standard pretzel or pretzel bites, they are sure to taste delicious.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the two were found in a life raft. Their medical condition is unknown...
Missing boaters found alive
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in River Camps community
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
FSU Panama City generic
FSU Panama City plans to open new collegiate school

Latest News

Congratulations on being this week's 850Strong Student of the Week.
850Strong Student of the Week Joseph Salerno
Making pretzels with the Pretzelmaker on NewsChannel 7 Today.
National Pretzel Day
Sam and Jessica with Brit Norton of Hoyden Hats.
Wear It Wednesday styled by Hoyden Hats
The Panama City Police Department has a grant to get a trailer to help with community outreach.
Panma City Police Department gets grant