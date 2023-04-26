Celebrating National Pretzel Day in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Celebrate National Pretzel Day with pretzels in Panama City Beach.

Pretzelmaker is giving away free small orders of pretzel bites on Wednesday, April 26th, to celebrate the day.

Zachary Bear, Area Manager for Pretzelmaker, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in studio to show how to make the perfect pretzel.

Whether you enjoy a standard pretzel or pretzel bites, they are sure to taste delicious.

