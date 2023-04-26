Construction takes flight at NWFL Beaches International

Cell Phone Waiting Lot completed at NWFL Beaches International Airport.
Cell Phone Waiting Lot completed at NWFL Beaches International Airport.(WJHG)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Big changes are taking flight at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

As the number of passengers traveling through ECP grows, staff decided the facility needed to expand too.

The Cell Phone Waiting Lot, used for those picking someone up at the airport, just reopened this week.

The Parking Expansion Project, which will add 500 spaces to the lot, is expected to be completed in June.

The North Terminal Expansion Project will add space for passengers to wait for flights, public restrooms, and concessions. It is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

A Baggage Handling Expansion Project is also expected to be completed next summer.

“We have great experiences on the beach,” Parker McClellan, Executive Director for NWFL Beaches International Airport, said. “We want those same experiences to go all the way through the airport.”

A full overview of projects happening out at the airport can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the two were found in a life raft. Their medical condition is unknown...
Missing boaters found alive
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in River Camps community
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft
Crash at the intersection of Transmitter Road, and Highway 390
Vehicle crash in Bay County; traffic being diverted
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf

Latest News

Strong to severe storms will move across our area Thursday.
Severe Storms Possible Thursday
Strong to severe storms will move across our area Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
A family receives the keys to their new dream home in Callaway.
Habitat for Humanity helps Callaway family into their dream home
Data shows an estimated 15,675 fire department vehicles were involved in traffic accidents...
SWFD: New alert system to warn drivers about nearby emergency vehicles