Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner, actress Erin Darke, are new parents.

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed the news Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photographs of the couple pushing a stroller in New York earlier this week.

The baby’s sex and date of birth haven’t been disclosed.

The “Harry Potter” star and Darke have been together for a decade.

Radcliffe was just 12 years old when he was cast as Harry Potter. He shot to instant fame with the 2001 release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first in what became a blockbuster eight-movie franchise.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the two were found in a life raft. Their medical condition is unknown...
Missing boaters found alive
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in River Camps community
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf
FSU Panama City generic
FSU Panama City plans to open new collegiate school

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis over Reedy Creek district
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people