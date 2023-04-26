Habitat for Humanity helps Callaway family into their dream home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Habitat for Humanity helps another family live their American Dream.

Today in Callaway, a family closed on their new home.

The organization now has eight homes in the community. Homes are paid for through re-use stores, donations, and sponsorships.

Cramer Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC footed much of the cost as the sponsor of this home.

Homeowner Danielle White said she and her daughters have already built neighborly connections who are already like family.

“It was actually a fun process. I’ve met all of my neighbors.” White said as she stood next to the home of a childhood friend, who closed on their home last month. “We basically grew up around each other.”

Executive Director, Angela Klopf said the organization is made up of volunteers, donations, and sponsorships.

“Volunteers are the heart of our organization.”

She also said it’s not just Habitat for Humanity, but a joint effort.

“We do this together. We’re not just literally laying a foundation down for that house,” she said. “We’re laying the foundation for that family, to grow from.”

Klopf said Habitat for Humanity is always looking for sponsors and volunteers to join them in helping Bay County residents create new and lifelong memories.

To find out how to get involved with Habitat for Humanity, click here.

