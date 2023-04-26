Help the Beach Marlins get to Orlando this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Beach Marlins football and cheerleading team is asking for the community to help them get to Orlando this weekend.

The Marlins 8U football team will be playing in their first-ever Youth Spring Football League Championship and the cheer team will be competing at their first ever The ONE: Cheer & Dance Finals.

However, getting there is costly. According to the teams they need to raise around $6,440 to cover hotel and competition fees.

To learn how you can donate click here.

