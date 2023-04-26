Join Gulf Therapy at their 3rd Annual Paddle for Peace

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a beautiful place to enjoy some ‘gulf therapy,’ this year’s Paddle for Peace event is taking place Saturday, April 29 in Grayton Beach.

Arrival will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. If bringing your own paddle board, plan on getting there early. The opening ceremony kicks off at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Intentional Paddle at 10:00 a.m.

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., participants can enjoy the day at the point of the Western Lake with live music, food, and drinks.

To further support the cause, merchandise will be up for sale along with featured big-ticket items ready to be raffled off. Raffle items include a custom Gulf Therapy YOLOBoard, condo comp stay, surf lessons, wellness packages, and more.

Gulf Therapy’s Paddle for Peace event and their bi-monthly group paddles focus on connecting people to salt water and its therapeutic qualities, but also providing connections to local mental health & wellness specialists.

Funds raised will help Gulf Therapy continue its goal of providing a platform to help people both on and off the water.

For more information on the non-profit organization and how to register for Paddle for Peace check out their website here.

