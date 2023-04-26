New drainage solution coming to flood-prone area in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One repetitive loss area in Panama City should see some relief in the near future.

City commissioners gave the green light to the St. Andrews Community Redevelopment Agency to buy land at 1400 Beck Avenue. The Florida Department of Transportation will build a storm water facility on it.

Commissioners said the facility will service around 26 acres. They also said acquiring the land is a big step in trying to tackle ongoing flooding problems when storms hit.

“It’s part of being a more resilient city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “We all know we have a lot of flooding issues in St Andrews and this addresses one of those repetitive loss areas that consistently flooded over the decades.”

The land was purchased for $335,000.

Street said he hopes the facility gets completed in the next year or two.

