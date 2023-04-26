New drainage solution coming to flood-prone area in Panama City

Flooding caused early road closures in the downtown Panama City area.
Flooding caused early road closures in the downtown Panama City area.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One repetitive loss area in Panama City should see some relief in the near future.

City commissioners gave the green light to the St. Andrews Community Redevelopment Agency to buy land at 1400 Beck Avenue. The Florida Department of Transportation will build a storm water facility on it.

Commissioners said the facility will service around 26 acres. They also said acquiring the land is a big step in trying to tackle ongoing flooding problems when storms hit.

“It’s part of being a more resilient city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “We all know we have a lot of flooding issues in St Andrews and this addresses one of those repetitive loss areas that consistently flooded over the decades.”

The land was purchased for $335,000.

Street said he hopes the facility gets completed in the next year or two.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
According to officials, the two were found in a life raft. Their medical condition is unknown...
Missing boaters found alive
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in River Camps community

Latest News

PCPD generic
Panama City Police awarded grant for community outreach trailer and truck
A Panama City Commission Meeting took place April 25.
Panama City Commissioners approve funding for disaster shelters
Better rain chances are in the forecast later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Better rain chances are in the forecast later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast