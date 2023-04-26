Panama City Commissioners approve funding for disaster shelters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local first responders will have a safe space to seek refuge when weather disasters strike.

Panama City Commissioners approved a state grant at Tuesday’s commission meeting. That grant will help fund the first phase of a new emergency operations center behind the Panama City Police Department.

The EOC will serve as a main response hub after a natural disaster. It will also have the ability to house more than 200 first responders at once.

“We want to be there to support our citizens in their great time of need,” City Manager Mark McQueen said. “Right after a disaster, after a storm, we want to be able to respond and better coordinate through the operations center and deployment of first responders to meet the needs of our citizens.”

Commissioners also approved state grant funding for the first phase of a safe room. It will be constructed at the Public Works Facility along Massalina Drive. The room will serve as a safe haven for public works employees during inclement weather. City officials said those employees will be able to clean up streets and repair lift stations more efficiently after storms.

“We recognized after Hurricane Michael not only our first responders, but also our public works employees are all essential to the recovery efforts of the city,” McQueen said.

City leaders said the EOC could cost up to $4.5 million. They also said the public works safe room project is expected to cost around $180,000.

There isn’t a set completion date yet for either project.

