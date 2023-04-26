Panama City Commissioners approve funding for disaster shelters

Catered toward first responders, public works employees
A Panama City Commission Meeting took place April 25.
A Panama City Commission Meeting took place April 25.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local first responders will have a safe space to seek refuge when weather disasters strike.

Panama City Commissioners approved a state grant at Tuesday’s commission meeting. That grant will help fund the first phase of a new emergency operations center behind the Panama City Police Department.

The EOC will serve as a main response hub after a natural disaster. It will also have the ability to house more than 200 first responders at once.

“We want to be there to support our citizens in their great time of need,” City Manager Mark McQueen said. “Right after a disaster, after a storm, we want to be able to respond and better coordinate through the operations center and deployment of first responders to meet the needs of our citizens.”

Commissioners also approved state grant funding for the first phase of a safe room. It will be constructed at the Public Works Facility along Massalina Drive. The room will serve as a safe haven for public works employees during inclement weather. City officials said those employees will be able to clean up streets and repair lift stations more efficiently after storms.

“We recognized after Hurricane Michael not only our first responders, but also our public works employees are all essential to the recovery efforts of the city,” McQueen said.

City leaders said the EOC could cost up to $4.5 million. They also said the public works safe room project is expected to cost around $180,000.

There isn’t a set completion date yet for either project.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
According to officials, the two were found in a life raft. Their medical condition is unknown...
Missing boaters found alive
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in River Camps community

Latest News

PCPD generic
Panama City Police awarded grant for community outreach trailer and truck
Flooding caused early road closures in the downtown Panama City area.
New drainage solution coming to flood-prone area in Panama City
Better rain chances are in the forecast later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Better rain chances are in the forecast later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast