Panama City Police awarded grant for community outreach trailer and truck

By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department should be showcasing a nifty item in the coming months.

It applied for a grant for a community outreach trailer. City commissioners accepted the money from the St. Joe Community Foundation at Tuesday’s meeting.

The $225,503 grant covers the cost of the trailer and a three-quarter ton truck to tow it.

The trailer will be brought to schools, parks, and other areas. It will include tv’s, play stations, interactive props, snacks, a four-station weather alert system, and other unique features.

The main purpose of the trailer is to give kids the opportunity to interact with law enforcement in a positive way.

“There’s a lot of times, in our job, where the only interaction we have with children in the community is during negative impacts in their life,” Captain Chris Taylor with PCPD said. “Whether it be with their family, or something going on around them, they don’t always get to see law enforcement in a positive light. This trailer will allow us to reverse that.”

Taylor said he expects the trailer to be ready within the next six months.

