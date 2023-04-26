Renovations Underway at Patronis Elementary School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Patronis Elementary School is getting a total renovation.

Tuesday afternoon Bay District Schools board members voted to approve the nearly $10 million project.

Bay District Schools board member Steve Moss says the renovation is long overdue.

“It needs it honestly. There are several schools that need a facelift and Patronis is one of them,” said Moss. “It’s a total renovation when they say they’re gutting it they really are. They’re taking it down to the studs and building it back, so if you go to the campus today at Patronis and compare it to what it will look like in August, you won’t recognize it.”

Work on the school campus is expected to begin after the last day of school and be completed by the first week of August.

“We’re holding those contractors responsible,” said Moss. “The board made sure that everybody was on the same page that you (contractors) need to be done with this project the first week of August because whether you’re done or not students will be on that campus and so It’s a relatively tight timeline but that’s why we approved it today so that they have a head start on getting everything they needed now so literally the last day of school they can start literally the next day on the renovation and have it done by the first week of August.”

The complete renovation will come with new desks, technology, and even a brand-new playground for the students.

