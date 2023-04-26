River Camps fire: What happens next?

Many River Camp community residents are wondering who will rebuild their clubhouse after it was destroyed by a fire.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NewsChannel 7 reached out to the St. Joe Company who developed the property, but we were told the HOA would be handling that.

Residents tell us the current CFO of the St, Joe Company is the HOA president for that community, but we were told he was not available to comment Wednesday.

It’s tough for any neighborhood to imagine arson hitting them, but it became a reality this week for the River Camp community.

In the video sky seven shows just how devastating the damage is to the shared community structures like the gym and Riverhouse.

“Heartbroken is the obvious choice the obvious word and shocked everyone is very shocked by what has happened,” said Lauren Shaw, she is a property owner in the area.

She lived here for many years before moving away.

“Having lived out here since 2008 till 2015 and then raising my kids out here, they learned to swim in this pool, my sister’s wedding was here, my baby shower was here, wedding shower,” said Shaw. “I can’t count how many family events we hosted.”

Neighbor Scott Jarrett was stunned.

“It’s terrible that someone would do that, it’s terrible that this is all gone there is family that has lived here for years this is a special place,” said Scott Jarett.

“I remember sitting in the river house there’s a saying since I’ve lived out here it said we will remember these memories and it is something that stands out now that this happened,” said Shaw.

Now the focus is on rebuilding those special facilities.

“The neighbors and the people are still here which is what really makes this place so special, we’re going to be ok,” said Shaw.

Moving forward as a community and finding a way to rebuild after tragedy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

