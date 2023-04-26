Spotty inland showers today...storms tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. But we do have a assortment of low to upper-level clouds developing and passing through respectively. We’ll be hard pressed to find any rain chance under the partly cloudy sky this morning. However, the afternoon hours, like yesterday’s, will contain some spotty showers or an occasional rumble of thunder away from the coast.

Temperatures are much milder this morning as humidity went on the rise yesterday. You’ll be able to get away without the need for a jacket this morning as we start the day in the 60s.

Temperatures will warm fast as well with the mix of sun and clouds. Highs today reach the 80s for most, mid 80s even away from the coast where beach temperatures may come closer to the 80 degree mark today.

With the greater warmth inland, and more moisture returning on southerly winds, we’ll set the stage for a few more scattered inland shower or rumbles of thunder to develop this afternoon. Areas along Hwy20 and north will have the best chance at a thirty-minute shower, which if you fall underneath the core, could become a brief downpour.

The old cold front from the past weekend has been replaced by a warm front and a new low developing out of Texas. This next system will lead toward an increase in rain chances for all of NWFL by tomorrow afternoon and lasting into Friday morning.

Skies will gradually clear out after a few morning showers on Friday. Another front is expected to move through over the weekend. Timing of the rain for the weekend is becoming a little clearer. But higher confidence in the forecast won’t become clear until later this week. For now, it appears as though Saturday night into most of Sunday morning and midday could be dealing with showers and thunderstorms in a periodic nature.

Again, stay tuned as this weekend system takes shape later today out of the Upper Midwest and we get better data into the models for a more accurate idea of how the weekend plays out. In total, 2-4″ of rain is expected to come through over the next 5 days split up by these two systems.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with highs near 80 on the coast to the mid 80s inland. A few spotty or scattered showers develop inland in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances on the rise for all of NWFL by tomorrow afternoon and lingering into Friday morning.

