Student arrested after handgun found in backpack

Bush was taken into custody with possession of firearm on school grounds. The investigation is...
Bush was taken into custody with possession of firearm on school grounds. The investigation is continuing, and more charges are possible.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A student was arrested after deputies say they brought a firearm to campus.

On Wednesday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rosenwald High School when a student told a school resource deputy that 16-year-old Salathel Bush had a gun in his backpack.

Officials say Bush was contacted and the gun was found, unloaded but found with a loaded magazine.

Bush was taken into custody with possession of firearm on school grounds. The investigation is continuing, and more charges are possible.

A statement was sent out by Bay District Schools later in the afternoon that read as follows:

“Earlier today, Rosenwald High School administrators received a report of a dangerous object on campus. After searching the student in question, a handgun was recovered. The student was promptly arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and will face both school-based and legal consequences. We know this news is very concerning for all of our parents, and we want our entire community to know we’re committed to the safety of our students. While the gun was not loaded, this was a very serious offense, and weapons have no place in our schools. BDS would like to commend the student who came forward under “See Something, Say Something” to report this situation. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we would again like to remind all parents and guardians to continue diligently checking the backpacks, vehicles and rooms of all children. We must work together to ensure that no weapons, of any sort, make their way onto our school campuses.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the two were found in a life raft. Their medical condition is unknown...
Missing boaters found alive
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in River Camps community
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft
Crash at the intersection of Transmitter Road, and Highway 390
Vehicle crash in Bay County; traffic being diverted
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf

Latest News

Help the Beach Marlins get to Orlando this weekend.
Help the Beach Marlins get to Orlando this weekend
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Brian G. Kolfage was accused of...
Miramar man sentenced on fraud charges for “We Build the Wall” donations
Missing 13 year old
13 year old missing from Chipley
Parents were arrested after officers say they left their toddler alone at home.
Two arrested on child abuse charges