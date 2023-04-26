Student arrested after handgun found in backpack

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A student was arrested after deputies say they brought a firearm to campus.

On Wednesday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rosenwald High School when a student told a school resource deputy that 16-year-old Salathel Bush had a gun in his backpack.

Officials say Bush was contacted and the gun was found, unloaded but found with a loaded magazine.

Bush was taken into custody with possession of firearm on school grounds. The investigation is continuing, and more charges are possible.

A statement was sent out by Bay District Schools later in the afternoon that read as follows:

“Earlier today, Rosenwald High School administrators received a report of a dangerous object on campus. After searching the student in question, a handgun was recovered. The student was promptly arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and will face both school-based and legal consequences. We know this news is very concerning for all of our parents, and we want our entire community to know we’re committed to the safety of our students. While the gun was not loaded, this was a very serious offense, and weapons have no place in our schools. BDS would like to commend the student who came forward under “See Something, Say Something” to report this situation. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we would again like to remind all parents and guardians to continue diligently checking the backpacks, vehicles and rooms of all children. We must work together to ensure that no weapons, of any sort, make their way onto our school campuses.”

