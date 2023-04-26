SWFD: New alert system to warn drivers about nearby emergency vehicles

The Emergency Responder Safety Institute estimates that more than 15,000 fire trucks were involved in crashes in 2020.
By Claire Jones
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new alert system is expected to make the roads by alerting drivers when emergency vehicles on a call are nearby, according to South Walton Fire District officials.

Data shows an estimated 15,675 fire department vehicles were involved in traffic accidents nationwide in 2020. SWFD officials are hoping that with the new HAAS Safety Cloud Alert system, potential crashes involving their own emergency vehicles will decrease.

“We want drivers to slow down and move over for the safety of our responders and the scenes,” Jose Perez, communications director at South Walton Fire District, said. “We also want them to be aware when they’re going to be approaching a scene being actively worked on to go ahead and slow down and be cautious of the people that are around that scene.”

The HAAS Safety Cloud Alert system reportedly sends a notification to anyone on the road using a navigation system, such as Google Maps, Waze, or Carplay, alerting them when there is an emergency vehicle in the general vicinity with its lights on.

“So, the system is hands-free, it notifies you on your phone, it notifies you on your infotainment screen,” Perez said. “Just like you would for any other notification like a turn direction or a traffic light is not working. It’s basically the exact same thing, it’s just an extension of the already-existing technology.”

Perez said they have been slowly integrating the system into each of their emergency vehicles, excluding the beach vehicles, since November. Now, the system is reportedly fully in place and drivers can expect to see more of those alerts while out on the road.

“Since November, it’s already (sent) out over 19,000 alerts to drivers,” Perez said. “Moving over slowing down and is a very important thing to do and this system just helps you do that.”

SWFD officials said they hope to continue upgrading and expanding this technology, and more like it, as it all becomes available.

Perez said as they utilize new equipment and technology, like the alert system, they want feedback from the community to ensure it is all working as intended.

If you want to let South Walton Fire District know how you feel about the alerts, or have any questions, click here.

