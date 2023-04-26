Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will increase later this week and weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mostly quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. On Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s for the beaches, but low to mid 80s inland. Winds will start East, but shift South in the afternoon at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be confined to the seabreeze and mainly inland and be around 20-30%. On Thursday an approaching cold front will bring a risk of stronger showers & storms by the evening. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80s. Another chance of storms could move in Saturday night/Sunday, but the timing and strength of that round remains up in the air. Over the next week at least 1-2″ of rain is likely, but 2-3″ is not out of the question. Cooler, less humid air returns to start the month of May next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
According to officials, the two were found in a life raft. Their medical condition is unknown...
Missing boaters found alive
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in River Camps community

Latest News

Better rain chances are in the forecast later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing where a stray small shower could pop up today.
Humidity is back on the rise leading to some changes for NWFL
Rain chances increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast