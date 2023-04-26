Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mostly quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. On Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s for the beaches, but low to mid 80s inland. Winds will start East, but shift South in the afternoon at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be confined to the seabreeze and mainly inland and be around 20-30%. On Thursday an approaching cold front will bring a risk of stronger showers & storms by the evening. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80s. Another chance of storms could move in Saturday night/Sunday, but the timing and strength of that round remains up in the air. Over the next week at least 1-2″ of rain is likely, but 2-3″ is not out of the question. Cooler, less humid air returns to start the month of May next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

