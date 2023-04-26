Two arrested on child abuse charges

Parents were arrested after officers say they left their toddler alone at home.
Parents were arrested after officers say they left their toddler alone at home.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parents were arrested after officers say they left their toddler alone at home.

On April 22, Fort Walton Beach Police responded to a call for service regarding a 2-year-old left alone at a residence. When patrol officers arrived, they say they observed the child through the front window of the residence, slapping the window and appearing dirty with multiple flies on him.

Police say they were unable to contact anyone at the home and went inside where they assessed the child and immediately called EMS.

According to the responding officers, the room the 2-year-old was in had feces on the wall, mounds of soiled diapers, an extreme amount of insect activity, and the bedroom door of the room was locked from the outside.

The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and ultimately was admitted for further care.

Police identified the parents as 21-year-old Tyler Piringer and 21-year-old Diamond Atkinson. The two were taken into custody approximately 6 hours after the first call when they returned from shopping.

Piringer and Atkinson were charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

