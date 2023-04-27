4-year-old missing, authorities ask public for help

Noah was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
Noah was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are asking for help in locating a missing toddler from Franklin County.

4-year-old Noah Beebe was last seen in the area of Beebe Way and Highway 67 in Carrabelle at 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

Noah was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes. He’s approximately 30 pounds with red hair.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500.

Authorities ask public for help in finding a missing 4-year-old.
Authorities ask public for help in finding a missing 4-year-old.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

