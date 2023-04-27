5 students taken to hospital after drinking opioid-laced juice, authorities say

Five students were taken to the hospital after drinking the juice. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - Five students at a Philadelphia school were taken to the hospital after drinking grape juice allegedly laced with a suspected opioid.

According to the Philadelphia School District, 11 students drank the substance at Crossroads Accelerated Academy just before lunch Wednesday.

The teens ranged in age from 14 to 16.

Five had to be taken to hospitals for treatment. The other six chose to go home with their families.

Philadelphia police responded to a school where a suspected opioid exposure took place.
Philadelphia police responded to a school where a suspected opioid exposure took place.(Source: KYW/CNN)

School officials said they believe two students brought in the drug, which has the street name “Wonk,” and shared it with their classmates.

“This is unacceptable. You do not have a child bringing an opioid substance on school property, definitely banned from school property. And then to know that two students brought it in grape juice and they passed it around,” said Monique Braxton, a school district spokesperson.

The students are all expected to recover, but Philadelphia police have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KYW via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft
Crash at the intersection of Transmitter Road, and Highway 390
Vehicle crash in Bay County; traffic being diverted
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in RiverCamps community
Hawkins is facing charges of capital murder, kidnapping in the first degree, and abuse of a...
Last of 5 suspects found for 2022 murder case
Missing 13 year old
UPDATE: Missing Chipley teen found

Latest News

FILE - Vegetables are a key ingredient to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association has...
DASH diet named the best for heart health
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
The U.S. Navy says Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman...
US Navy: Iran seizes Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Monique Braxton, a school district spokesperson, talks about the juice incident.
Tainted juice incident 'unacceptable,' school official says