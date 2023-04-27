Alabama man charged with child abuse, battery after Walton County road rage incident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is facing child abuse and battery charges after a road rage incident in Walton County.

On April 21st, Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to the Boggy Bayou Store in Niceville after a call about a fight in the parking lot.

Deputies learned the suspect, Thomas Keebler, 40, was tailgating and aggressively passed the victim’s car on Highway 20. Keebler then followed the victim into the store and parked in front of their vehicle to stop them from leaving. There were also two passengers in the car, one being a minor.

The incident at the store was capture on its camera system.

Officials say Keebler is seen aggressively getting out of his truck before lunging at the passenger and trying to hit the backseat passenger. The third passenger tried to get out of the vehicle, but Keebler kicked the door multiple times to stop them from leaving.

According to authorities, Keebler then shoved the minor to the ground. When the driver tries to step in, Keebler puts him in a headlock and hits him multiple times in the head.

After the incident, Keeble left the scene.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence identified Keebler, who had been ticketed multiple times this year. Officials contacted him and he turned himself into the Walton County Jail Tuesday evening.

“This is an individual our deputies have encountered numerous times,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “Not to mention his extensive criminal history which includes driving under the influence, assault, possession of cocaine, terroristic threats, public intoxication, and more from jurisdictions across the southeast. He is a danger on the road and off.”

Keebler was charged with battery, criminal mischief, and child abuse. He was issued a $5,000 bond and released on April 26th.

