Arbor Day Tree Giveaway in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to get planting! Join Panama City Quality of Life this Arbor Day Weekend at The Market at St. Andrews (Oaks by the Bay Park) and Panama City Farmers Market (McKenzie Park) Saturday, April 29. Free trees will be available for the taking starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last.

To further celebrate Arbor Day with the kids, there will be a free kid craft and tree planting kit at Oaks by the Bay Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

IFAS Master Gardeners will be on site to answer any questions on the process of planting a new tree.

Trees being distributed will be River Birch and Red Maple.

