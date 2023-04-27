Florida Senate approves bill for DeSantis to run for president without resigning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a vote of 28-12 Thursday, the Florida Senate approved a bill that would allow the Governor to run for president without resigning his current position.

This is part of an amendment to a wide-sweeping elections bill (SB 7050), which would allow the governor to maintain in-office if he runs for president, or even vice president.

It will now head to the House.

Under current Florida law, there’s some question over whether DeSantis would have to resign his post, but should he need to do that, it would leave him unable to return to his position as governor even if he lost the presidency.

DeSantis has not formally announced a presidential bid but is widely expected to run next year.

The governor is expected to sign the bill when he receives it.

The full bill can be found here.

