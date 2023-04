PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There were many reports of hail hitting the area hard on Thursday.

Viewers are saying the size is from a quarter to a golf ball!

We urge you to use caution in the area until weather conditions start to improve later in the evening.

Be sure to stay tuned with NewsChannel 7 on all our platforms to stay up to date.

There were many reports of hail hitting the area hard on Thursday. (WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.