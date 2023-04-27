Man sentenced to life for stabbing 3-year-old son

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa man is expected to serve life with no parole for the death of his three-year-old son, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Frederick Franken, Sr. entered a no contest plea in his indictment to first degree premeditated murder for his son.

In March 2019, officials say Franken sent his wife photos of their three-year-old throughout the day. He also emptied his bank account and mailed his cell phone to his daughter outside of the country.

Franken then reportedly came home and stabbed his son to death, then stabbed himself. Prosecutors say he laid on the floor with his son for his wife to find them when she came home from work.

