More details on man struck by lightning in Panama City Beach

When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.
When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.(MGN Online)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police have reported an update on the person hit by lightning.

At 11:52 a.m. on Thursday, a 33-year-old male was hit at the City Pier. When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.

The victim was reported with serious injuries. EMS was immediately dispatched, and he was transported to Bay Medical Center for further treatment.

A person has been struck by lightning at a Panama City Beach pier.

Officials have confirmed they were struck at the Russell-Fields City Pier earlier this afternoon. We have no information on their condition at this time.

We’ll continue to update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft
Crash at the intersection of Transmitter Road, and Highway 390
Vehicle crash in Bay County; traffic being diverted
Missing 13 year old
UPDATE: Missing Chipley teen found
Hawkins is facing charges of capital murder, kidnapping in the first degree, and abuse of a...
Last of 5 suspects found for 2022 murder case

Latest News

Thomas Keebler
Alabama man charged with child abuse, battery after Walton County road rage incident
A viewer sent a look outside their home in Lynn Haven.
Hail conditions in Bay County
The Lion's Club is presenting the Gopher Turtle Race May 6th.
Gopher Turtle Race Takes Place May 6th
This event is putting in the work in the fight against cancer.
Wrestling for a good cause at Wrestling Against Cancer #8