New winery in the area releases new wine
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new winery opening in the Panama City Beach area is already producing brand-new wines.
Duplin Winery has announced the release of Southern Mist, a Muscadine-Moscato carbonated blend coming on May 3.
The white wine has sweet notes of honeysuckle, rose and fruit. Southern Mist is supposed to pair well with charcuterie, seafood, a backyard barbecue, or spicier food.
Another carbonated wine coming will be Orange Blossom, a tribute to Florida as the PCB location opens.
You can also access these wines at duplinwinery.com.
