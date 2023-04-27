New winery in the area releases new wine

Duplin Winery has announced the release of Southern Mist, a Muscadine-Moscato carbonated blend...
Duplin Winery has announced the release of Southern Mist, a Muscadine-Moscato carbonated blend coming on May 3.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new winery opening in the Panama City Beach area is already producing brand-new wines.

Duplin Winery has announced the release of Southern Mist, a Muscadine-Moscato carbonated blend coming on May 3.

The white wine has sweet notes of honeysuckle, rose and fruit. Southern Mist is supposed to pair well with charcuterie, seafood, a backyard barbecue, or spicier food.

Another carbonated wine coming will be Orange Blossom, a tribute to Florida as the PCB location opens.

You can also access these wines at duplinwinery.com.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft
Crash at the intersection of Transmitter Road, and Highway 390
Vehicle crash in Bay County; traffic being diverted
Missing 13 year old
UPDATE: Missing Chipley teen found
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in RiverCamps community
Hawkins is facing charges of capital murder, kidnapping in the first degree, and abuse of a...
Last of 5 suspects found for 2022 murder case

Latest News

This event is putting in the work in the fight against cancer.
Wrestling Against Cancer #8
On Wednesday, Frederick Franken, Sr. entered a no contest plea in his indictment to first...
Man sentenced to life for stabbing 3-year-old son
Celebrate Arbor Day by adding new trees to the area.
Arbor Day Tree Giveaway in Panama City
Celebrate Arbor Day by adding new trees to the area.
Arbor Day Tree Giveaway