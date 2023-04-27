New winery in the area releases new wine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new winery opening in the Panama City Beach area is already producing brand-new wines.

Duplin Winery has announced the release of Southern Mist, a Muscadine-Moscato carbonated blend coming on May 3.

The white wine has sweet notes of honeysuckle, rose and fruit. Southern Mist is supposed to pair well with charcuterie, seafood, a backyard barbecue, or spicier food.

Another carbonated wine coming will be Orange Blossom, a tribute to Florida as the PCB location opens.

You can also access these wines at duplinwinery.com.

