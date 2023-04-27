Panama City Beach leaders host Lullwater Lake Basin Public Information Meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders held the Lullwater Lake Basin Outfall Public Information Meeting Wednesday at the Lyndell Conference Center.

The purpose of the meeting, which took place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., was to make sure residents are informed about the details surrounding the Front Beach Road Offshore Outfall Project which will combine two existing outfalls, replace existing beachfront stormwater outfalls and improve surface drainage.

The stormwater runoff near Calypso Towers and Lullwater Condominiums will be directed nearly 1,500 feet into the Gulf of Mexico making it the first offshore outfall in the Gulf.

Becky Cox is one of more than 70 residents who participated in the information meeting. She says the health of Lullwater Lake should be prioritized.

“If you want to make the drainage bigger and better ok but let it be really pristine water coming out of the lake,” she said. “You’ve got people that have septic tanks on this lake, there are herbicides, pesticides, there are fertilizers, and it will go through some process, but that water is going out into the gulf... We’ve seen what happens when that occurs look at South Florida.”

Molly Allen lives near Lullwater Lake. She says the project makes her feel uneasy and she is against it.

“I’m a resident of the lake I fear that my home will flood. I also fear for the quality of our beach our gulf waters, i fear for the quality of all of our coastal lakes,“ Allen said. “I’d like to see Panama City Beach talk about water quality upstream instead of just what’s going to be going out. I want to know how they’re going to treat what’s coming in.”

The information meeting was led by project engineers who answered public questions one-on-one. Residents who attended the meeting say it was very beneficial.

Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman says the city is working on plans to address the concerns residents have with Lullwater Lake.

“The city is trying very hard with legislators and senators to get some funding to do a cleanup of Lullwater Lake which is a separate project.

Officials say construction timelines are dependent upon permitting and the release of grant funding. Design plans are currently 95% complete, however, environmental permitting can take up to a year.

At this time, the project is expected to cost more than $41.3 million. The city has received a $21 million grant from the state and has applied for two other grants including one for $3 million from the Department of Economic Opportunity and a $10 million grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation.

