Panama City Paper Mill museum exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County History Museum has a new featured exhibit, showcasing the history of the Panama City Paper Mill.

The display has you travel back in time to the 1930′s when Panama City Commissioners announced the Kraft Corporation got permission to build a paper mill.

“The premise of this arrangement was for the city to own the property, lease it to Southern Craft Corporation and collect lease payments on the property while Southern Craft built and operated a paper mill and a municipal dock, and I won’t tell anymore of the story,” Tem Fontaine, President of the Historical Society of Bay County, and former paper mill employee said.

When the paper mill rolled out its first reel of paper, it made the newspaper in February of 1931.

“From the day that it was announced on April 10, 1930, the mill started making paper 10 months later,” Fontaine said.

After 90 years of operation, the company that owned the mill most recently, WestRock, announced in April of 2022 that the mill would be closing for good. Now leaving the property sitting empty.

But former mill employees will never forget the impacts it had on the local economy.

“Something that was here for 90 years and there were a lot of things that that the paper mill influenced and touched with lots of lives. You’ve got to remember when this paper mill was built, it was built during the Depression,” Fontaine said.

Now the rich history of the mill is being preserved through the new exhibit a the Bay County History Museum. Featuring the whistle which many can remember hearing a time or two, videos from the 1930′s, several decade’s worth of photographs, and stories about the generations of families who worked there.

“It was pretty much a family affair where generations of families from grandfather to father to son to cousin to uncle and aunt, both male and female worked as a family out at that paper mill. For my personal family, my wife’s grandfather came here in 1930 from Louisiana to help build the mill. He worked there until 1952, and then my father-in-law started in 1952 and worked till 1988 I started in 1977 and finished my career in 2019. So her family, my wife’s family was at the mill for 90 years,” Fontaine said.

The museum is a treasure trove of Bay County History. Its latest exhibit is ensuring Bay County never forgets the Panama City Paper Mill.

