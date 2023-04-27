RiverCamps arson suspect held without bond

He had his first appearance Wednesday, and his first arraignment is scheduled for June.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The RiverCamps arson suspect is being held without bond.

Carter Adair, a 23-year-old from Bay County, was arrested Monday after a large fire engulfed the RiverCamps amenity buildings. Authorities said Adair is responsible for setting the fire in the overnight hours Monday. He’s also being charged with criminal mischief for allegedly vandalizing the clubhouse earlier this month.

He had his first appearance Wednesday, and his first arraignment is scheduled for June.

