Severe storms pass through NWFL today

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar across the South. Clouds are increasing in our skies but remaining rain free for the morning drive. However, storms are not far off to our west and will be arriving into the midday and afternoon across the Panhandle today. We’ll want to bring the umbrellas as the rain will most likely be heavy at times.

Temperatures are mild and muggy out the door in the 60s. So, dress comfortably. Highs today only reach the mid to upper 70s as the storms and clouds keep the warmth down.

We’ll have a stormy period today from roughly 11am this morning through 5pm this afternoon. In the midday, the storm mode will be more along the lines of scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. We’ll watch for gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat if some stronger thunderstorms can develop in this initial chance during the midday.

A squall line is expected to then move in during the afternoon and early evening moving through from west to east. This will be our most likely chance for stronger storms to move through with gusty winds, quarter inch hail, and an isolated tornado threat.

Heavy rains will also be the case with any thunderstorms that pass through today. A solid 1-2″ of rain will be expected today across NWFL.

Rain chances linger into early Friday morning before clearing out in the midday and afternoon. Friday’s rain chances may be focused a bit more for the Forgotten Coast of Gulf and Franklin counties than most others.

Another wave of rain comes from sometime Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning where another 1-2″ of rain is possible.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with storms becoming likely into the midday and afternoon, wrapping up in the evening. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has some showers wrapping up through tomorrow morning and another round of storms over the weekend.

