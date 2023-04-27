Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Storms will move across our area Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy. On Thursday it will start off quiet, but strong to severe storms will move through our area in the afternoon/early evening. Damaging wind, tornadoes, hail, and 1-2″+ of rain will be possible. Highs will be near 80 on Thursday. Winds will be SE at 15 mph. Spotty showers and storms will be possible Thursday overnight into Friday. Most of Friday afternoon into Saturday should be quiet before we see our next chance of storms Saturday night into Sunday. When you add up the two upcoming rain events 2-4″+ will be likely over our area.

Cooler, less humid, and sunny weather returns and is in the forecast starting Monday of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the two were found in a life raft. Their medical condition is unknown...
Missing boaters found alive
Adair is facing charges of felony criminal mischief greater than $1,000, and felony arson.
Arrest made for fire, vandalism in River Camps community
Horak is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled...
Stolen truck recovered, man arrested for theft
Crash at the intersection of Transmitter Road, and Highway 390
Vehicle crash in Bay County; traffic being diverted
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see a few pop up showers away from the coast today.
Spotty inland showers today...storms tomorrow
Better rain chances are in the forecast later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Better rain chances are in the forecast later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing where a stray small shower could pop up today.
Humidity is back on the rise leading to some changes for NWFL