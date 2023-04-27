Severe Storms Possible Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy. On Thursday it will start off quiet, but strong to severe storms will move through our area in the afternoon/early evening. Damaging wind, tornadoes, hail, and 1-2″+ of rain will be possible. Highs will be near 80 on Thursday. Winds will be SE at 15 mph. Spotty showers and storms will be possible Thursday overnight into Friday. Most of Friday afternoon into Saturday should be quiet before we see our next chance of storms Saturday night into Sunday. When you add up the two upcoming rain events 2-4″+ will be likely over our area.

Cooler, less humid, and sunny weather returns and is in the forecast starting Monday of next week.

