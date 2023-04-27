South Walton Has 6 Seahawks Sign with a College Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 5 different sports signing to play at the college level today.

Gabe Hanson, who played football for the Seahawks, he signed with Thomas University an NAIA program in Thomasville, Georgia

Avery Shelton, the 6 foot senior for the South Walton baseball team, he’s heading to Faulkner University, an NAIA program in Montgomery.

Hailey Olive signing next, she’s a lacrosse player and will continue playing that sport with Webber International in Babson Park, Florida

Ava Railton, who played volleyball for South Walton, is now going to play at St. Elizabeth in Morristown, New Jersey

A pair of Seahawk girls soccer stars, Kaily Mitchell, signing to play at the University of Mobile.

Natalie Denton who is heading to Valdosta State in Georgia

The Seahawks athletic director, Phil Tisa, talked about this varied group of signings.

“To me it shows the success of our entire athletic department. We actually had another girl who had an offer, but then got a late offer as well to a different school. So she was going to sign for cheer, so it would have actually been seven signees with six sports represented. It shows overall success of the quality of kids we’re putting out.”

These six make 8 the total of South Walton signees so far this school year and coach Tisa expects more signings before the school year ends.

