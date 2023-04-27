This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Joseph Salerno

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weeks 850Strong Student of the Week is Joseph Salerno.

“It kind of warms my heart, you know? I’m just glad people in my community also think of me as a good student. I mean I try,” said Joey.

Joey was nominated for always being a leader and his never quit attitude.

“What a good leader means to me is not telling people what to do but being in the front of the line. You should always be the first one to do something whether it’s good or bad,” said Joey.

And, Joey knows all about being a leader. This year alone he was voted class president, nominated homecoming king, will be representing his team at this year’s state weightlifting competition, is your 850Strong Student of the Week, and excels in all of his classes even taking time to help other classmates when he has free time.

Which is really impressive because with all of that how do you find free time? Joey said you try.

“To try means to put 100 percent effort into anything no matter how difficult, how easy, how hard, how sad, or how bad, you put 100 percent effort into it,” said Joey.

If you needed any more reasons to like this guy, Joey said a motto he lives by is that, “Everybody can help somebody. but somebody can help everybody you know?”

Congratulations Joey, on being this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week.

