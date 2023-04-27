This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Marta Nunez

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple winner is Marta Nunez.

“I feel humble because I never expected it. I do what I do because it’s my passion. When people ask me what I do for a fun, I tell them I teach,” said Mrs. Nunez.

Mrs. Nunez hails from Lucile Moore Elementary School in Panama City where she teaches kids who have been in the country for less than three years and are still learning the English language.

She teaches fourth and fifth graders, some of who speak Portuguese or Spanish. Some have never seen a classroom before walking into hers, and others are literate in their own language but eager to learn English.

“I actually teach them how to love to learn.” Mrs. Nunez said the kids learn at different paces, but she encourages everyone to keep trying.

This is no easy feat; and would definitely stress me out, but it has the opposite effect for her.

“It is fun. I love being with the kids. I think that it keeps you young.”

Mrs. Nunez says the key to what she does is love - love for her students and love for her job.

She said she runs a family type classroom where she can be stern, but also brings in those love, encouragement, and communication aspects as well.

Congratulations Marta Nunez for being this week’s Golden Apple award winner.

